BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nick Langworthy and Max Della Pia in the race for Congressional district NY-23 have agreed to a live debate hosted by WIVB/WNLO-TV and WIVB.com.

Langworthy, the Republican nominee, and Della Pia, the Democratic nominee, accepted the debate invitation Tuesday afternoon.

The showdown between the candidates will air on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on CW23 WNLO, WIVB.com, and WETM-TV in Elmira.

Langworthy released the following statement:

“I want to earn the right to represent the people of the 23rd congressional district and I believe part of earning that right means going before the voters in a debate, Langworthy said. “The residents and businesses of Western New York and the Southern Tier are looking for leaders with solutions to our problems. I look forward to answering questions for the voters and presenting my vision to get America back on the right track.”

Della Pia also released a statement on Tuesday:

“I think it’s important that candidates make themselves available to voters before election day so they know where we stand and can evaluate for themselves who can best serve their interests. Given there’s no platform available on his website, I look forward to finally learning where Nicholas stands on the issues,” said Della Pia.

Election day is on Nov. 8.

