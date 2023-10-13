ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WFXR) – A New York man faces multiple charges after a pursuit and crash along I-81 on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Jacob Falso of Freeville, New York, was traveling south on I-81 when he pulled onto the shoulder and stopped in front of a disabled tractor-trailer crash. Falso then allegedly ran up to the cab of the tractor-trailer and broker out the driver’s side window. Armed with a knife, he then allegedly robbed the tractor-trailer driver and attempted to carjack the vehicle.

A trooper arrived at the scene where he encountered Falso standing on the shoulder of the highway still armed with a knife. Falso allegedly refused to comply with the trooper’s demands to drop the knife and ran back to the Toyota, speeding off southbound on I-81.

A ‘Be on the Lookout’ or BOLO alert was then issued for the Toyota to other law enforcement in the area. The Camry was then located by a state trooper on I-81 near mile marker 244 in Rockingham County. Additional law enforcement was called in and a traffic stop was attempted in Augusta County. However, Falso allegedly refused to comply and continued down south I-81, starting a police pursuit.

Falso continued into Rockbridge County where he then allegedly hit a FedEx truck, as well as ramming into two VSP patrol vehicles. The pursuit continued south on I-81 until Falso finally lost control near mile marker 204 and crashed. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Falso has been arrested and charged in multiple counties. In Shenandoah County, he was charged with one count of robbery, one count of carjacking, one count of destruction to property, and for illegally stopping on the highway.

In Augusta County, he received one felony count of eluding police, one count of throwing a missile at an unoccupied vehicle (throwing an unknown object at a state trooper’s vehicle during the pursuit), one count of destruction of property, and one count of illegal possession of a schedule I/II.

No injuries were reported in the three crashes that occurred during the pursuit.

Falso has been taken to Augusta Health for medical evaluation and is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

WFXR News will continue to provide you with the latest updates as they are available.