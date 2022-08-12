(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York State Police have released an update on Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, after he was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

New York State Police are reporting the 75-year-old author was stabbed in the neck on the Chautauqua Amphitheater stage and transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest. Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles (120 km) south of Buffalo. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)

Rushdie’s condition is unknown at this time.

NY State Police are also reporting the interviewer suffered a minor head injury.

A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Chautauqua Institution says they are coordinating with law enforcement and emergency officials on a public response.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

FILE – Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book “Home” in London on June 6, 2017. Rushdie has been attacked while giving a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.