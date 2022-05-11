ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Leaders from New York’s Republican party are criticizing the State’s recently announced funding for abortion service providers.

This funding totaling $35 million was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on May 10 in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Governor Hochul, the $35 million for abortion service providers is the largest fund of its kind in the nation. $25 million will be going towards abortion providers to expand access, and $10 million dollars in security grants will be allocated to reproductive health care centers.

However, in response, NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy considered the funding a “waste.” He issued a formal statement on May 11, which can be read below: