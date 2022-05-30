ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announces New York State landmarks to be illuminated red, white, and blue Monday evening in honor of Memorial Day. Hochul also issued a proclamation for Memorial Day honoring the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their state and nation.

Memorial Day was first recognized on May 5, 1866, in the Village of Waterloo, New York, when veterans and civic leaders marched to the community’s three cemeteries for gravesite remembrance services honoring those who had lost their lives in the Civil War. In 1971, Memorial Day was officially recognized as a federal holiday and a National Day of Mourning and remembrance for those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Landmarks to be lit in recognition of Memorial Day:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

Empire State Plaza

Niagara Falls

Hochul also announced the launch of Worried About a Veteran (WAV), a new online lethal means safety resource designed to help prevent suicide among veterans and service members. Developed by the Division of Veterans’ Services and the Office of Mental Health, this family-focused resource assists military families and caregivers with talking to a veteran or service member during a time of mental health distress.