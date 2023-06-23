ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the investigation into NYSEG’s questionable billing and high number of complaints continues, the utility company and its sister company in Rochester are being hit hard by the New York State Public Service Commission for their ongoing customer service issues.

A PSC report released Thursday showed that NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric both did not meet all four of their respective metric targets for customer service, resulting in the state fining the companies $8.72 million and $5.9 million, respectively. NYSEG also didn’t meet its electric reliability standards after a series of severe outages in 2022; as a result, the state hit NYSEG with another $7 million in financial penalties.

WETM’s sister station in Rochester has been reporting on billing issues since February of 2022 with stories of customers sometimes erroneously being billed hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Early this year, the state Department of Public Services announced it would be looking into NYSEG and RG&E after a spike in the number of customer service complaints in 2022, accounts of long wait times, and incorrect and high bills. The state held a series of public forums to listen to customer complaints.

The Public Service Commission reviewed New York’s major utilities in terms of their performance — including electric reliability service, electric safety, gas safety, and customer service. Six utilities’ revenues collected from customers will be reduced, in total, by nearly $30 million, as a result of the result of the review.

The financial penalties will be applied in the next rate case of each respective utilities. The Commission adds. This includes the pending NYSEG & RG&E rate case.

RG&E released a statement Thursday, saying:

“The Public Service Commission’s revenue adjustment announcement today reflects customer service and reliability performance, in which NYSEG and RG&E continue to make significant improvements and investments. In fact, the Companies have already made significant improvements to customer service, drastically lessening customer wait times above the required metric, improving the accuracy of billing, and hiring hundreds of new staff to reverse the severe Pandemic-related staffing impacts on monthly meter reading and billing. The Companies also continue improvements on reliability, replacing tens of thousands aging poles and other equipment that contribute to outages, which impacted 600K homes across the state in 2022 alone. These are very real actions the Companies are taking daily and that are outlined in the joint rate proposal with PSC.”

