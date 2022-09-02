(WETM) — New York State Police announced that they will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Labor Day Weekend.

The special enforcement period will start today, Friday, September 2, 2022, and will run through Monday, September 5, 2022. With Labor Day bringing heavy traffic throughout the state, NYSP said that the increased traffic causes an increase in accidents, serious injuries and fatalities.

NYSP said that police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from highways. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by local law enforcement agencies during the holiday weekend. Troops will be using both marked vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as a part of the crackdown.

On Labor Day weekend in 2021, NYSP said that troopers throughout the state arrested 196 people for driving while impaired, issued a total of 10,701 tickets, and investigated 661 crashes which resulted in four fatalities.