BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan parolee has been arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving it to Bath, and then leading police on a foot chase.

Clayton Brown, 31, was arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office stopped him in the Village of Bath on Rumsey Street driving the stolen vehicle. Penn Yan Police said Brown had stolen the vehicle from a local business in Penn Yan.

While officers were transferring custody of Brown from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to Penn Yan Village Police, he allegedly fled on foot. After a short chase, Penn Yan Police arrested him and transported him back to the Village of Penn Yan.

Brown was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny, 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 2nd-degree Escape, 2nd-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and 3rd-degree Criminal Tampering. He was taken to the Yates County Jail on an active parole warrant and will be arraigned in the Yates County CAP court.