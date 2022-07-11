ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pittsford man has been arrested after a domestic altercation in which he tied up a person and threatened them with an illegal handgun, New York State Police said Monday.

Carl “CJ” Lore, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

State police say that the victim notified investigators Thursday, July 7, about the incident, which occurred on July 2.

According to investigators, Lore tied the victim up at his home during a “domestic altercation” and threatened them with an illegal handgun.

Other details are limited at this time.

In September, Lore spoke with News 8 about his alleged father, Dr. Morris Wortman, who has been accused of inseminating patients with his own semen. Lore claims to be among the many children of this gynecologist.

Lore is a local real estate broker, and owner of Lore Real Estate Services, which brokers residential and commercial property in the area.

Lore was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.