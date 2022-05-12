ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police announced via social media that they are looking for a man who they believe stole a vehicle from Empire State Plaza. They published surveillance images and said they need help to identify and find him.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from the parking garage beneath Empire State Plaza at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday. Just a few hours later, on Tuesday at 3:34 a.m., that vehicle was involved in a crash on Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany.

Police said that the driver fled the scene and the vehicle was totaled. Contact New York State Police at (518) 474-5330 if you know anything about who he is or where to find him.