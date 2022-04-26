MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Brandon M. King.

According to State Police, Brandon was last seen leaving his home in Malone, New York on April 15, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m.

Brandon was described by Police as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last week wearing black clothing.

Those with information regarding Brandon’s location are asked to contact NYSP Investigator Bishop at 518-483-5000 and refer to case #10794852.