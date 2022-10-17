ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–Under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap, the federal government said it’s committed to establishing a national primary drinking water regulation for PFOA and PFOS—contaminants that may cause health problems.

“A proposed rule for those drinking water utility standards for PFOA and PFOS is expected any day,” said Melanie Benesh of the Environmental Working Group.

Once the proposed rule is released, the federal government’s final rule is expected next fall.

New York State is no stranger to these contaminates, prompting action by the state department of health.

Earlier this month, New York’s DOH announced it will issue proposed regulations for 23 additional emerging contaminates as well as new standards for testing, reporting, and public notification. A public review and comment period is currently taking place.

While the Environmental Working Group said a lot of progress has been made over the past year on a federal level, more needs to be done, especially by the Food and Drug Administration.

“In particular, the FDA has stubbornly refused to end the use of PFS in food and in cosmetics, though fortunately, states have really stepped in to fill the regulatory gap the FDA has left by not acting on food or cosmetics,” said Benesh.

In New York State, legislation has been introduced to prohibit the sale of any cosmetic or personal care product containing PFAS substances. It will be reintroduced in the next legislative session.