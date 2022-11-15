Editor’s Note (11/15): This article has been updated to reflect information recently released by the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder/suicide investigation into a shooting on Costar Street revealed that a law enforcement officer from a neighboring jurisdiction shot two women — killing one and injuring the other — before shooting herself, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers were called to the area around 7:20 p.m. Monday. They found 27-year-old Angely Solis dead on the scene. Police say a second victim — 29-year-old Greece Police Department (GPD) officer Tiffani Gaston — died on her way to the hospital.

A third unnamed woman in her 30s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rochester Police Department said that, after an investigation, they determined the incident was the result of a domestic-related altercation.

Investigators initially determined Gaston was a law enforcement officer and confirmed on November 15 she was with the GPD, and that she shot the two other victims before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to GPD, Gaston was off-duty at the time of the incident.

“Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find

answers in the aftermath,” GPD Chief Michael Wood said in a statement. “I would like to extend our most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to the families of everyone involved last night and all others impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.”

Officers said the NY State Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident. GPD confirmed they are working with RPD and the AG’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GPD Full Statement

On behalf of the Town of Greece Police Department, I would like to express our collective sorrow

and grief with respect to last night’s events in the City of Rochester. Tiffani Gatson had been a

police officer in the Town of Greece since September 2018 and was recently assigned to the road

patrol working the afternoon shift, 2 pm – 10 pm. She was off-duty when this incident occurred.

We are working in cooperation with the Rochester Police Department and New York State

Attorney General’s Office, which has jurisdiction over this criminal investigation.

Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find

answers in the aftermath. The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to

others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible

act, to our entire community. It is simply devastating, and so many people are hurting right now.

Allowing people to grieve is of paramount importance to me and providing the appropriate level

of support within our organization.

In closing, I would like to extend our most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to the families of

everyone involved last night and all others impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.