SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s sentencing of Nauman Hussain in the Schoharie limo crash trial is another chapter in the heart wrenching journey that the victims’ families live every day. NEWS10 has learned some of the families are moving forward in a civil lawsuit.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison. Patrick Cushing’s father feels the sentence was not enough.

“It works out to about 7 months per lost soul. That’s hardly fair justice,” said Kevin Cushing.

The families of the victims are fighting another battle. This time they want more accountability from another entity linked to the crash.

“There is still one key thing that is wide open and that is Mavis and everything that they have contributed to this that has to be sorted through,” said Kyle Ashton.

“They held a part in this, there were quite a few people that held a part in this. DOT, DMV, Mavis. Now hopefully the County DA in Saratoga County will go after Mavis,” said Donna Rivenburgh.

During Hussain’s trial, the former manager of the location where the limo was serviced and two mechanics, admitted under oath they did not complete all the brake work needed to make the limo safe to drive, and they gave the vehicle a passing inspection without actually performing that inspection.

Saratoga County District Attorney, Karen Heggen, said she requested information from New York State Police related to their investigations into Mavis Discount Tire.

“Everybody that’s left behind wants some semblance of justice and if that has to be through the criminal courts, in the civil courts, then they are willing to do what it’s necessary that they do but all of it hurts,” said LaFave.

Some of the families and Mavis defendants have agreed in principle to settlements. There is no amount to be disclosed at this time.

“Ultimately, I will do everything in my power to make sure that there is some semblance of justice and that means that it will be a large amount,” said LaFave.

As for the families, they say money will never bring back their loved ones.

“We will never get closure from an accident like this or a decision like this. Don’t expect closure. Don’t want closure,” said Cushing.