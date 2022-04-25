CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – It’s severe weather week here in NY, and it’s more important than ever to be prepared when severe weather strikes. Whether it be thunderstorms with frequent lightning, floods, high winds, or even tornadoes, there should always be a safety plan in place.

In an average year alone, the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods, and more than 1,000 tornadoes!

Did you know that you can lend a helping hand to meteorologists in reporting these severe weather events and become a #citizenscientist? One way you can help is by becoming a Skywarn spotter and learning how to report severe weather.

Skywarn is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters who help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service. Sign up for one of the NWS Skywarn courses today and get your certificate as a certified Skywarn spotter by clicking here.