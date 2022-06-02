ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to increase New York State’s living organ donation rate, the Assembly passed a bill today to financially support donors and increase educational initiatives.

The Living Donor Support Act, bill A146A, encourages patient education through nephrologists and primary care practitioners.

According to a press release from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, over one-third of New Yorkers believes the risk of death during donor surgery is greater than one in 20. The real risk is one in 3,300.

“We rank abysmally low compared to the rest of the country, and I am proud to see this legislation passed by the Legislature to help ensure that we are doing everything in our power to save lives of individuals on transplant waiting lists,” Heastie stated in a press release.

As long as the donor and the recipient reside in the state, New York will reimburse certain expenses incurred by living donors up to $14,000. Expenses include lost wages, travel and lodging, sick or vacation days used, childcare, and post-surgery care.

The organs that can be donated from a living patient are limited. The only complete organ is a kidney, however it is also possible to donate part of a liver, lung, pancreas, or intestines.

Once signed by Governor Hochul, the bill will go into effect on April 1.