BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has been inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry as part of its inaugural class. Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh inducted the Saratoga County-based business at its first store in Ballston Spa.

New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry was established in 2020. The program highlights businesses that have been in open for at least 50 years and have contributed to their community’s history.

“Stewart’s Shops are more than just stores, they are community centers and truly deserving of statewide recognition and induction into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh with Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops

Stewart’s has been in business for over 75 years and has 354 shops across 32 counties in New York and Vermont. Stewart’s employs over 5,000 people between the stores, manufacturing plant, and corporate office. The business also donates about $7.5 million to non-profits each year.

“Stewart’s Shops is honored to receive this distinction. We are proud to have served our communities for the past 77 years. We believe in sharing with charitable giving as we are only as strong as the communities we serve,” said Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops.

“Whether you need a place to stop for delicious ice cream, gas, or a travel snack Stewart’s is the place to go! Wishing all the best and many more years to the Dake family and this notable institution,” said Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.