ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Teaching can be an extremely rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds. Unfortunately, many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid.

Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations that require a Bachelor’s Degree, and teacher salaries constantly fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the Every Student Succeeds Act demands growth in student performance. On top of all that, teachers continue to deal with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the high amount of learning loss it caused over the past two years.

Teachers are more fairly compensated in some states than in others, though. According to WalletHub, the most teacher-friendly state in 2022 is New York.

Teacher-Friendliness of New York (1=Best; 25=Average):

  • No. 10 – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • No. 1 – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • No. 17 – Quality of School System
  • No. 7 – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • No. 1 – Public-School Spending per Student
  • No. 5 – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential
  • No. 9 – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries
  • No. 1 – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

Not far behind was Massachusetts, which ranked eighth in the WalletHub Study. The Bay State saw high marks in the academic and work environment category, which could save it from a revolving door of teacher turnover in the coming years.

Best states for teachers:

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Academic & Work Environment 
1New York59.3353
2Utah57.38212
3Virginia56.1348
4Florida55.92610
5Washington55.71315
6New Jersey54.07166
7Pennsylvania53.80811
8Massachusetts53.21184
9Maryland52.43302
10Connecticut52.03245
11North Dakota50.97327
12Delaware50.42431
13Minnesota49.991320
14Georgia49.73730
15California49.53149
16Illinois49.281025
17Indiana48.642216
18Alabama48.281131
19Mississippi47.401234
20Idaho46.32940
21Kentucky45.962624
22Wyoming45.762921
23Texas45.662723
24Iowa45.113322
25Kansas44.881738
26Ohio44.671935
27Vermont44.154114
28North Carolina44.102137
29West Virginia43.813719
30Oregon43.762039
31Rhode Island43.323818
32Nebraska42.864517
33Wisconsin42.763527
34Oklahoma42.701448
35Arkansas41.762543
36Colorado41.643926
37Alaska41.631550
38South Carolina41.572345
39South Dakota41.513436
40Michigan41.254028
41Tennessee41.153633
42Nevada39.923146
43Montana39.564632
44Maine39.475013
45Louisiana39.024729
46Missouri37.594441
47New Mexico37.412851
48Arizona36.174247
49District of Columbia35.944842
50New Hampshire34.39519
51Hawaii33.364944
Credit: WalletHub
