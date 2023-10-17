SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pack your bags, Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) just gave you another reason to fly.

On Oct. 17, they welcomed Sun Country Airlines, who will begin their twice-weekly service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Courtesy of Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

It will fly on Sunday and Thursday and is currently scheduled as seasonal.

You can book a flight through Sept. 1, 2024.

“Nonstop flights from Syracuse to Minneapolis-St. Paul are expected to depart

midday, conveniently tying into a robust late afternoon bank of connecting flights at MSP,” said Syracuse Airport.

Sun Country Airlines will create connections into both Los Angeles and Seattle.

“The route will be served by the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring 186 seats,” added Syracuse Airport.

This addition now brings the total number of direct flights out of SYR to 30.

“This announcement from our new partner Sun Country Airlines has us very excited about 2024,”

said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Bringing back nonstop service from SYR to MSP

has been a high priority for both our business and leisure travelers. Restoring connectivity both to and through MSP makes it easier than ever for SYR travelers to head westward across the country.”