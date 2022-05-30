ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the first cross-country flight from Albany to Manhattan, Babe Ruth retiring, and Andy Warhol getting shot in his New York City studio. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

Glenn Curtiss (1878-1930), American inventor and aviator, born in Hammondsport, New York, sitting on his plane.

May 29

1910: Aviator Glenn Curtiss makes the first true cross country flight, from Albany to Manhattan.

May 30

1883: Six days after the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, a rumor that the Bridge was going to collapse caused a stampede, which was responsible for at least twelve people being crushed and killed.

1914: The new and then largest Cunard ocean liner RMS Aquitania, 45,647 tons, sets sails on her maiden voyage from Liverpool, England to New York City.

1964: Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is born in Harlem.

In this Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, Tom Morello performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

May 31

1985: United States-Canadian tornado outbreak. About 41 tornadoes hit Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario, leaving 76 dead.

June 1

1778: Cobleskill is destroyed by Joseph Brant, a Mohawk military leader, during the American Revolution.

1797: Convention between the State of New York and the Oneida Indians.

1889: General Electric’s famous electrical engineer, Charles Steinmetz, arrives in the U.S. from Germany.

This undated file photo shows Babe Ruth (AP Photo/File)

June 2

1935: Babe Ruth retires.

1980: Two-time Olympic gold medalist soccer player Abby Wambach is born in Rochester.

June 3

1621: The Dutch West India Company receives a charter for New Netherland (now New York).

1925: Actor Tony Curtis is born in the Bronx.

1968: Valerie Solanas shoots Andy Warhol in his New York City studio, known as The Factory. Warhol was seriously injured but survived.

Valerie Solanas, 28, is booked in connection with the shooting of Andy Warhol and an art dealer (Getty Images).

June 4