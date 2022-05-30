ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the first cross-country flight from Albany to Manhattan, Babe Ruth retiring, and Andy Warhol getting shot in his New York City studio. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
May 29
- 1910: Aviator Glenn Curtiss makes the first true cross country flight, from Albany to Manhattan.
May 30
- 1883: Six days after the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, a rumor that the Bridge was going to collapse caused a stampede, which was responsible for at least twelve people being crushed and killed.
- 1914: The new and then largest Cunard ocean liner RMS Aquitania, 45,647 tons, sets sails on her maiden voyage from Liverpool, England to New York City.
- 1964: Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is born in Harlem.
May 31
- 1985: United States-Canadian tornado outbreak. About 41 tornadoes hit Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario, leaving 76 dead.
June 1
- 1778: Cobleskill is destroyed by Joseph Brant, a Mohawk military leader, during the American Revolution.
- 1797: Convention between the State of New York and the Oneida Indians.
- 1889: General Electric’s famous electrical engineer, Charles Steinmetz, arrives in the U.S. from Germany.
June 2
- 1935: Babe Ruth retires.
- 1980: Two-time Olympic gold medalist soccer player Abby Wambach is born in Rochester.
June 3
- 1621: The Dutch West India Company receives a charter for New Netherland (now New York).
- 1925: Actor Tony Curtis is born in the Bronx.
- 1968: Valerie Solanas shoots Andy Warhol in his New York City studio, known as The Factory. Warhol was seriously injured but survived.
June 4
- 1876: An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrives in San Francisco, California, via the First Transcontinental Railroad only 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.