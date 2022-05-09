ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the complete demolition of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the birth of singer Billy Joel, and the last episode of “Seinfeld” airing on NBC. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

May 8

Yankee Stadium in 1972 (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive via Getty Images).

2010: The last piece of Yankee Stadium falls in the Bronx, marking the end of the two-year demolition process. The site became the Heritage Field public park.

May 9

1775: Skenesborough, now Whitehall, is captured by American forces.

1827: The murder of John Whipple by Jesse Strang at Cherrie Hill near Albany.

1944: The first eye bank opens in New York.

1949: Singer William “Billy” Joel is born in the Bronx.

Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden in 2014 (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP).

May 10

1775: Americans capture Fort Ticonderoga.

1837: Panic of 1837. New York City banks fail, and unemployment reaches record levels.

May 11

1647: Peter Stuyvesant arrived in New Amsterdam to become governor.

1775: The Battle of Crown Point (aka The Battle of Fort Ticonderoga).

1918: Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist Richard Feynman is born in Far Rockaway, Queens.

1973: Citing government misconduct, Daniel Ellsberg has his charges for his involvement in releasing the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times dismissed.

Daniel Ellsberg walks from court after a federal judge dismissed the Pentagon Papers case against Ellsberg (Getty Images)

May 12

1775: Fort Ticonderoga is captured by Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys, with help from Benedict Arnold and the Patriots.

1775: Crown Point is captured by Colonel Seth Warner and his Green Mountain Boys.

1775: Fort George, in Lake George, is seized by a group of American Patriots.

1789: The Society of St. Tammany is formed by Revolutionary War soldiers. It later becomes an infamous group of New York City political bosses.

1910: The second NAACP conference is held in New York City.

1937: Comedian George Carlin is born in New York City.

1962: Actor Emilio Estevez, the oldest son of Martin Sheen and brother to Charlie Sheen, was born in New York City.

George Carlin performs on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in1994 (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

May 13

1626: Dutch colonist Peter Minuit buys Manhattan Island from local Indians for 60 guilders worth of trinkets.

1854: The first big American billiards match is held at Malcolm Hall in Syracuse.

1911: The New York Giants set a major league baseball record. Ten runners crossed home plate before the first out of the game against St. Louis.

1922: Beatrice “Bea” Arthur, known for her roles in “All in the Family”, “Maude”, and “The Golden Girls” is born in New York City.

1986: Lena Dunham, creator and star of the HBO series “Girls” is born in New York City.

May 14