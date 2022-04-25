ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York State history features several celebrity birthdays including Barbara Streisand, Kevin James, and Jerry Seinfeld. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

Side view of the Woolworth Building, New York City. Undated photograph. (Getty Images)

April 24

1849: The New York Knickerbockers became the first baseball team to wear uniforms.

1910: Mark Twain is buried in Elmira.

1913: The skyscraper Woolworth Building in New York City is opened.

1942: Barbra Streisand is born in Brooklyn.

1952: “Joseph Burstyn, Incorporated v. Wilson, Commissioner of Education of New York” was argued before the Supreme Court, resulting in the decline of movie censorship in America. The Board of Regents (NYS Censorship Board in SED) had ruled the Italian film “The Miracle” sacrilegious and prevented its commercial showing. The Supreme Court overturned this decision as a violation of the First Amendment.

April 25

Actor Kevin James at TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday Sept. 8, 2012. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

1901: New York becomes the first state to require auto license plates (for a $1 fee).

1964: Hank Azaria, who voices the characters of Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson, formerly Apu Nahasapeemapetilon and many others on “The Simpsons,” is born in Forest Hills, Queens.

April 26

1777: Sybil Ludington, daughter of Col. Henry Ludington, rode around Carmel, NY warning the 7th Dutchess County Regiment that the British were going to attack Danbury, Connecticut.

1965: Actor Kevin James, known for roles in “The King of Queens” and many others, was born in Mineola, NY.

April 27

Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

2006: Construction begins on the Freedom Tower for the new World Trade Center in New York City.

April 28

Jerry Seinfeld at the “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. in July 2019. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

1838: Benjamin Lattimore, African-American veteran of the American Revolution, founder of Albany’s School for People of Color and founder of the Albany African Episcopal Methodist Church located on Hamilton Street, died in Albany.

1937: The first animated-cartoon electric sign was displayed on a building on Broadway in New York City. It was created by Douglas Leight.

1950: James “Jay” Leno, “The Tonight Show” host, was born in New Rochelle.

1968: 1995 Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh is born at Pendleton, Niagara County.

April 29

1864: The Theta Xi fraternity is founded at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.

1954: Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld is born in Brooklyn.

April 30