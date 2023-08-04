CRANESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A train derailment took place in Cranesville on the Montgomery/Schenectady county line around 7:57 Friday morning, which temporarily closed Route 5. At this time, Route 5 westbound has opened back up, and eastbound lanes will remain closed for a day or two. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith confirms with NEWS10 there are no injuries or spills to report.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked with the DOT and several other agencies on this incident. NEWS10 received word that the derailed cars were not carrying people, but goods.

CSX released a statement regarding the derailment-

“At approximately 7:57 a.m. ET today, a CSX train derailed around 17 rail cars hauling mixed freight in Scotia, NY. Preliminary reports indicate that nine empty tank cars were involved in the incident. There is no indication of any leaks or spills of hazardous materials and there are no injuries to the crew of the train. Schenectady County responded and closed roads within a mile of the derailment site out of an abundance of caution. CSX is working closely with local first responders to assess the situation. The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”