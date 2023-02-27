ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced a list of new locations added to the host of state spots comprising the New York State Birding Trail. The locations range across regions of New York – including one located right in Lake George’s backyard.

Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center in Bolton was named among seven new unique birding sites added to a list of locations that the state considers can’t-miss for birdwatchers. Avians native to Up Yonda include Mallard ducks, eastern bluebirds, turkeys and red-tailed hawks. The education center offers a bird observation form, which birders can use to submit what they see flying near Lake George.

“The New York State Birding Trail provides access to exceptional birding and a high-quality, sustainable opportunity to experience nature,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “These seven new sites enhance access to the more than 330 diverse and unique birding opportunities we are so fortunate to have here in New York.”

The full list of new additions to the birding trail includes Up Yonda Farm; Finger Lakes Museum & Townsend-Grady Wildlife Preserve; Hunters Creek Park and Mossy Point, both in the Greater Niagara region; Mohonk Preserve in the Hudson Valley; and Point Gratiot Park and Dunkirk Harbor, both in the Southern Tier. Some featured birds from that list include warblers, wintering waterfowl, spotted sandpipers and flycatchers.

Publicly- and privately-managed sites with robust bird populations can self-nominate to be added to the 300+ locations of the trail. Nominations are accepted across four quarters, with deadlines of March 30, June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.

“It’s great to see the Empire State Birding Trail continue to expand,” said Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “With these new sites, New York residents and visitors have more options to get outside and enjoy nature and our state’s abundant wildlife.”