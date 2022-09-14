(Watch Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech at the University at Buffalo in the video above.)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Vice President of the United States arrived and spoke Wednesday in western New York.

Kamala Harris’ visit came exactly four months after the mass shooting in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people. It was her second visit to the region since then.

“This morning, I’m heading to Buffalo, New York to highlight how we are taking climate action, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act,” the Vice President wrote on Twitter during the morning.

(Video of Harris’ plane arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport)

The White House said Harris would be at the GROW Clean Energy Center at the University at Buffalo (UB) after her arrival to take part in “a clean energy and sustainability tour.”

“We are deeply honored to host Vice President Kamala Harris at the University at Buffalo and have the opportunity to showcase the impactful ways that we are harnessing UB’s tripartite mission of research, education and engagement to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change by developing innovative solutions for a sustainable world. From our disciplinary and multidisciplinary scholarship on materials sciences, water systems, greenhouse gases, glacial ice sheets and food systems, to our vanguard academic degree programs in fields including sustainability leadership and materials design, to the significant progress we have made toward achieving carbon neutrality on campus by 2030, UB is a nationally and internationally recognized and ranked higher education leader in sustainability research and practice. As Vice President Harris’ visit to UB coincides with the beginning of our academic year, it will surely generate a great deal of positive energy during an already-exciting time on campus. We look forward to hearing from the vice president about the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to combat the climate crisis and improve American energy security, just as we look forward to supporting the administration’s ambitious climate action goals by continuing to channel our disciplinary expertise into one of the most critical challenges of our time.” University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi

Harris spoke on climate change and the Inflation Reduction Act at UB’s Center for the Arts. Others who spoke during the afternoon included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Congressman Brian Higgins.

.@RepBrianHiggins and @MayorByronBrown have arrived at UB's Center for the Arts. VP Kamala Harris is on campus touring solar panels and will soon make remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/diR1Kxke9i — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) September 14, 2022

The Vice President’s departure is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.