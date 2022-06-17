ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Markets was ranked No. 1 on this year’s Best Workplaces in New York list, according to Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

This marks the second instance this year that Wegmans ranked among the top three in a work environment-related list after being ranked No. 3 for Best Companies to Work earlier in April.

According to the magazine, the Fortune 100 Best Workplaces in New York award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 6.1 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 89% of employees at Wegmans said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” said Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research, and strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work.

In 2021, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for working parents, millennials, and women and was ranked #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail.

It’s the 35th anniversary of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For List, and Wegmans has been included on the list for each of the 25 years.