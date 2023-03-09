BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The funeral procession for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday and will offer citizens the chance to line the streets of the route and pay their respects.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo, and a number of firefighters and first responders from out of town are expected to attend. The service is not open to the public, however, a public wake will take place on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amigone Funeral Home located at 1132 Delaware Ave.

Here’s everything you need to know about the wake, funeral, and maps of the procession. You can watch live coverage of the funeral mass on TV on WIVB and stream it on wivb.com.

Wake information, parking and road closures

Where: Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo

When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday

The wake will feature two separate lines into the funeral home, one for firefighters and one for others.

Parking: Due to limited parking space at the funeral home, the Amigone parking lot will be limited to immediate family and friends of the Arno family and those with disabilities.

Additional parking lots that will be open to the public are:

– All day – Gurney Becker & Bourne, 976 Delaware Ave.

– All day – Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 1000 Delaware Ave.

– All day – Former Rite Aid Site, 214 West Utica St.

– After 4:00 p.m. – Canisius High School Lots, 1180 and 1193 Delaware Ave., between West Ferry and Cleveland.

Road Closures:

– Delaware Avenue will be closed from West Ferry Street to West Utica Street from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Funeral procession route

When: 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Friday

Due to the heavy influx of out-of-town firefighters coming in for the funeral, with hundreds of them booked in downtown hotels, city officials are asking members of the public who want to pay their respects to Arno to line the processional route for sidewalk viewing on the day of the funeral.

Procession route:

To see the full procession route, you can view the map below.

– The funeral procession will begin at the Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware and proceed south on Delaware before turning west onto Allen Street.

– It will then turn south onto S Elmwood Avenue where it will pass BFD Engine 2 Station at Virginia Street.

– The procession will then continue south on S Elmwood Avenue into downtown Buffalo before crossing West Eagle Street to Lower Terrace.

– It will travel south on Lower Terrace before turning east onto Erie Street and West Seneca Street, where it will be met by the Great Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums and then north on Franklin Street to St. Joseph Cathedral.

Parking: Parking will be limited along the processional route, and city officials encourage the public to utilize public transportation such as the NFTA metro rail service to get downtown. The Church Street and Seneca Street metro rail stations are within walking distance of the church.

The following parking ramps will also be open:

– Adam Ramp – 343 Washington St.

– Fernbach Ramp – 200 Pearl St.

– Turner Ramp – 1 Perkins Dr.

Procession vehicles: The procession will consist of a law enforcement lead, and the casket will be carried by Buffalo Fire Department Engine #2. A combination of motorcycles and marked patrol vehicles from a number of local law enforcement entities and first responders will be a part of the procession. It will be trailed by Buffalo Police Department marked units.

Funeral mass information

The funeral mass for Arno at St. Joseph Cathedral will begin at 10 a.m. and go until approximately 11:30 a.m. It will be closed to the general public and the media. Along with family and friends of the Arno family, a large number of firefighters and first responders are expected to be in attendance.

You can watch live coverage of the mass on TV on WIVB and stream it on wivb.com.

Members of the public can also watch live coverage of the funeral on a large outdoor screen, located at the corner of Franklin Street and West Eagle Street.

Post-funeral procession to cemetery

When: Estimated from 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Post-funeral processional route:

To see the full procession route, you can view the map below.

– Following the funeral mass, the procession will depart from St. Joseph’s Cathedral and turn west onto Church Street.

– It will then turn north onto Delaware Avenue and travel north until it arrives at Forest Lawn Cemetary at Delaware Avenue and West Delavan Avenue.

Funeral procession weather

Temperatures are expected to be fairly cold on Friday, with a high of 32 and a low of 27. Snow is expected to begin falling around noon in Buffalo, with total accumulations of 2-4 inches expected across most of Western New York by Saturday morning.

You can view the full forecast for Friday here.

Friday road closures

The following roads will be closed at various times Friday due to the funeral processions and service:

– Inbound Skyway (Route 5) from I-190 to Church Street half an hour before this. The closure is anticipated to last until approximately 1 p.m.

– Virginia Street between S. Elmwood Avenue and Mariner Street, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Delaware Avenue between W. Ferry Street and W. Utica Street, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– Franklin Street between W. Seneca Street and W. Eagle Street, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Church Street between Pearl Street and Delaware Avenue, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Erie Street between Lower Terrace and Franklin Street, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Upper Terrace between Pearl Street and W. Seneca Street, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Swan Street between Franklin Street and Pearl Street, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Allen Street between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

– In addition, rolling road and street closures will begin at 9:00 a.m. as the funeral procession for moves from the Amigone Funeral Home to St. Joseph Cathedral and then to the cemetery.