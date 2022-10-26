President Biden speaks during a visit to the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The White House has released some details about President Biden’s visit to Central New York on Thursday, October 27, including its primary location.

Biden will speak at the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

Earlier in the day, OCC alerted campus that classes are cancelled Thursday. The YMCA at the SRC Arena is closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Air Force One will land at and depart from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

The White House didn’t publicly release times for the events, details on who will be invited, or ways for the public to interact with the President.

Public records show airspace over Syracuse is restricted from 1:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The White House describes the event as: “On Thursday, October 27, the President will travel to Syracuse, New York. The President will deliver remarks on Micron’s plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing in upstate New York, which will create good-paying jobs and help ensure the future is made in America.”

Micron already announced its plans to invest up to $100 billion in a computer chip-making “megafab” campus in the Town of Clay.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to join Biden for the visit.