‘Slow the spread, stop the shutdown’ is New York’s mantra, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Slow the spread, stop the shutdown.” That is New York’s new mantra, according to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I also believe New Yorkers can slow the spread, they can flatten the curve, because I’ve seen it,” Cuomo said. “New York has defied all the odds and New Yorkers did it.”

Cuomo also said he believes New Yorkers have learned from the spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

But will there be another economic shutdown?

“Nobody can answer that question today. They can have opinions. But it is purely up to us because it is up to our actions,” Cuomo said. “There is no destiny here. Destiny is what we make it.”

Vaccine distribution is continuing across the state. Below is an image of where the vaccines will be going:

As a reminder, here are the phases of distribution:

Cuomo believes that hospitals are ready to deal with an expected surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Right now, in downstate New York, there are 31,000 beds available after a 25% increase in capacity.

The Department of Health has said that hospitals must notify the state when they are three weeks from 85% capacity. Right now, no hospital in the state says they are nearing the 85% capacity.

“That’s good news because you have no hospital in the state saying they think they’ll hit 85% maximum before January 8th,” Cuomo said.

When it comes to the daily numbers, a record 249,385 tests were done on Thursday. The overall statewide positivity rate is 5.09%. Unfortunately, 120 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

COVID-19 positivity rates by region:

Bronx: 4.64%

Brooklyn: 4.24%

Capital Region: 6.49%

Central New York: 6.89%

Finger Lakes: 8.31%

Long Island: 6.08%

Manhattan: 2.75%

Mid-Hudson: 6.17%

Mohawk Valley: 8.21%

New York City: 4.14%

North Country: 4.51%

Queens: 4.76%

Southern Tier: 2.48%

Staten Island: 5.11%

Western New York: 6.57%

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 patients hospitalized by region:

Capital Region: 331 (0.03%)

Central New York: 385 (0.05%)

Finger Lakes: 746 (0.06%)

Long Island: 1,007 (0.04%)

Mid-Hudson: 739 (0.03%)

Mohawk Valley: 188 (0.04%)

New York City: 1,984 (0.02%)

North Country: 63 (0.02%)

Southern Tier: 164 (0.03%)

Western New York: 474 (0.03%)

To watch Friday’s briefing, click the player below: