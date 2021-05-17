Gov. Cuomo: New York will adopt CDC guidelines that ease masking rules for fully vaccinated

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Monday from Radio Music City Hall in New York City.

New numbers

The governor reported the following COVID-19 data:

101,173 COVID-19 tests reported statewide Sunday

1.26% positivity rate

11 new deaths (lowest single day increase since October 30, 2020)

1,581 hospitalizations (lowest since November 9, 2020)

387 in ICU (lowest since November 14, 2020)

228 intubated

The seven-day average positivity rates for each region are as follows:

Finger Lakes — 2.72%

North Country — 2%

Western New York — 1.86%

Central New York — 1.37%

Capital Region — 1.34%

Mohawk Valley — 1.37%

Mid-Hudson — 0.99%

Long Island — 0.98%

New York City — 0.91%

Southern Tier — 0.59%

“The positivity rate in January, after the holiday surge — remember we were close to 8%,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re now down to 1.1%. Hospitalizations: We were up near 9,000 hospitalizations in January, and now we’re down to 1,700 — which is the lowest since November 15. So all the arrows are heading in the right direction. We are managing COVID, we haven’t defeated COVID, but we are managing it well.”

The state’s vaccination progress, as of Monday, is as follows:

17,262,145 total vaccine doses administered statewide

9,973,197 New Yorkers with at least one dose, 61.8% of the state’s 18+ population

8,338,677 New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 52.2% of the state’s 18+ population

“We’re going to find more creative ways to get people to take the vaccine because the more people who take the vaccine — it will get better,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Mask mandate

The governor said effective Wednesday, the state will adopt the new CDC guidance that eases mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

Reopening

“What we do today really is going to define what tomorrow is all about,” Gov. Cuomo said. “At no other point, in my memory, where the future of the state was so dependent on the decisions and the actions that we take today. This post-COVID reality is going to be shaped and formed by what we do. This is happening all across the county, this is happening all across the globe — we’re reopening the world reopening economies.”

