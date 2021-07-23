SUNY Chancellor announces $24M investment for new mental health services

EDITOR’S NOTE: The chancellor’s press conference will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was joined by local, federal and state officials at SUNY Brockport to announce a $24 million investment for new mental-health services to be offered across every SUNY campus.

“A CDC survey recently showed that 41% of all college-aged students reported at least one mental health condition,” Malatras said. “So there’s a desperate need to provide more services and our students have bene demanding this. This has been student driven from the beginning.”

With the additional $24 million, Malatras says SUNY will be spending a total of $59 million to address mental health resources.

“We know that students with mental health needs require additional support to be successful,” said SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson. “When I was a student, such support was not as easily available, which meant that many students couldn’t start their college careers or had barriers to finishing them. Over the past four years our counseling center averaged more than 3,660 visits per year, visits to our health center for mental health jumped 10% last year.

Earlier this month, Malatras announced that all 64 SUNY campuses across New York State plan to fully reopen with in-person classes this Fall.

The only restrictions will be for those who remain unvaccinated.

They will be required to continue masking and social distancing as well as be subject to weekly COVID testing.

