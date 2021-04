ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A male subject has died after he was shot by an officer in the city of Oneonta.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oneonta police were called to River Street for a domestic incident where they came across a male subject, who police said was armed with a knife.

During the encounter, an officer fired his gun and struck the subject. The subject was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.