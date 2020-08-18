3 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong way crash on New York State Thruway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a wrong way crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the New York State Police, around 1:30 a.m., an 81-year-old man from Ohio — who has previously been reported missing — had left the Clifton Springs service area and started to drive the wrong way on the eastbound lane of I-90. Officials said a semi-truck saw him coming, and pulled over. That’s when another car — occupied by four men in their 20s from New York City who were driving back from Niagara Falls — passed the semi truck and crashed head on with the car.

Two of the young men died on scene, and the two others were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and are being treated for serious injuries. One of the men has internal injuries, the other has head injuries — both are in serious condition. The 81-year-old Ohio man was also killed in the crash. The identity of those involved have not been released by police.

BREAKING: 3 people dead after wrong way crash on Thruway in Farmington @News_8 — Mark Gruba (@MarkGruba) August 18, 2020

All Eastbound traffic between exit 43 and exit 44 were closed as police investigated, but state officials said the area is reopening to morning commuters.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Due to a serious accident, all lanes are blocked eastbound between exit 43 and exit 44. Motorists should expect delays into the morning commute and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. https://t.co/OTcrGiE6nm — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) August 18, 2020

