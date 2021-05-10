$30M available for New York’s electric vehicle rebate program

An electric car owner prepares to charge his car at an electric car charging station on September 23, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An additional $30 million is now available through New York State’s Drive Clean Rebate program to encourage drivers to lease or purchase an all-electric car (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The funding and program changes are aimed to increase vehicle affordability and help more New Yorkers lower their carbon footprint while driving.

These actions will build on significant progress to-date, with more than 37,000 EV rebates, totaling more than $54 million, provided under NYSERDA’s Drive Clean Rebate program.

The program incentive levels for drivers will change starting June 30. These changes include updated rebate levels to incentivize EVs with longer all-electric ranges and EVs with a base MSRP of less than $42,000. There are an increasing number and variety of EV models available, with more than 50 models currently available in New York. Of those models, 15 have a range of more than 200 miles and are eligible for the rebate.

Eligible vehicles under the Drive Clean Rebate include all-electric cars, plug-in hybrid electric cars, and fuel cell electric cars. Rebates have been approved in all 62 of the state’s counties.

New rebate levels as of June 30, 2021 will be:

EV Range/Price Rebate 200 miles or more $2,000 40-199 miles $1,000 <40 miles $500 MSRP >$42,000 $500

New $85 Million New York Clean Transportation Prizes Initiative

Rebate applications by region through April 1, 2021:

REDC Region Total applications % of Total Long Island 12,127 32.14% Mid-Hudson Valley 6,763 17.93% New York City 5,882 15.59% Capital District 3,345 8.87% Finger Lakes 3,278 8.69% Western NY 2,508 6.65% Central NY 1,407 3.73% Southern Tier 1,252 3.32% Mohawk Valley 692 1.83% North Country 474 1.26%

New York State is also investing in the rapid build-out of its charging infrastructure with more than 7,000 charging stations currently installed statewide. The Charge Ready NY program provides $4,000 per charging port with an additional $500 per port for stations installed in disadvantaged communities and can be combined with New York State’s 50% tax credit for charging station installation to boost savings.