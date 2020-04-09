American Cancer Society volunteers organize virtual 5K

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteer members of the American Cancer Society’s Capital Region Associate Board of Ambassadors have organized a Virtual 5K fundraiser. The event takes place on Saturday and runs throughout the day.
Participants can take part in the run from anywhere they choose: on the road, on a trail, or on a treadmill, so long as they practice safe social distancing.
Volunteers have been forced to resort to nontraditional methods of raising money to fight cancer because of the coronavirus outbreak.