Are New Yorkers still getting vaccinated for COVID?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cases of COVID-19 in New York have fallen this year from a high of 90,132 on January 7 to just 1,770 cases on March 14, based on Department of Health (DOH) information. Similarly, the percentage of vaccinations has dropped off.

Between February 11 to March 14, 210,960 New Yorkers became fully vaccinated, compared to 481,564 between January 6 and February 11. The number was also down from December 14 and January 6, when 605,438 people became fully vaccinated. The above numbers are represented in the table below:

Time period New Yorkers who became fully vaccinated December 14-January 6 605,438 January 6- February 11 481,564 February 11- March 14 210,960

Stalling in the number of vaccinations can be viewed across all age groups reported by the DOH. The percentage of kids ages 5-11, the last age group to start being vaccinated for COVID, saw the most growth but it was only slightly more than other age groups and less than 5%.

37.8% of kids ages 5-11 received at least one shot in February. In March that percentage had only grown to 40.1%. The percentage of kids 5-11 who were fully vaccinated in February was 30.2%, compared to 34.1% in March.

Below are the percentage of age groups who received at least one dose of COVID vaccine on February 11 and March 14 as well as the percentage of those who became fully vaccinated.

Percentage who received at least one shot

Age group February 11 March 14 5-11 37.8% 40.1% 12-17 75.8% 77% 18-25 84.7% 85.8% 26-34 85.8% 86.7% 35-44 92.6% 93.3% 45-54 87.3% 87.7% 55-64 95.2% 95.5% 65-74 99% 99% 75+ 92.9% 93% Source: DOH

Percentage fully vaccinated

Age group February 11 March 14 5-11 30.2% 34.1% 12-17 68.2% 69.8% 18-25 72.4% 73.8% 26-34 75.8% 77% 35-44 84.2% 85.2% 45-54 80.4% 81.1% 55-64 88.2% 88.7% 65-74 94.6% 95% 75+ 83.7% 84% Source: DOH

Although cases continue to fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend people aged 12 or older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should have a total of four doses. Kids 5-11 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should have a total of three doses.

“As COVID-19 vaccine remains the strongest protection from serious illness and hospitalization, the New York State Department of Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine or boosted to help protect themselves, their family, friends, and coworkers from the COVID-19 virus,” said DOH Deputy Director of Communications, Jeffrey Hammond.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also encouraged parents to continue to get their kids vaccinated in her COVID update on Sunday, March 13. “Parents, the vaccine is free, easy to get, and most importantly, approved by doctors. Talk to your pediatrician today and make a plan to get your child the shot and keep them safe and healthy,” she said.