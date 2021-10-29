Cars with loud exhausts targeted by New York law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Having a car with a loud muffler or exhaust system could cost car owners up to $1,000 in fines. A new law hiked the fines up for shops and car owners who illegally modify exhaust systems.

The new fine represents an $850 increase over the previous maximum fine of $150 and seeks to act as a deterrent against installing loud exhaust systems or mufflers. It was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul Friday morning.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their community, and that includes cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles on our streets,” said Gov. Hochul. “This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions.”

Motorcycles are also covered under the law and will have to be inspected for illegal exhausts. Repair shops caught installing illegal exhausts three times in 18 months could lose their certificate of inspection, taking away their ability to perform inspections altogether.

“This is a quality of life and public safety issue that plagues our community for no logical reason other than to simply make noise. Now that the SLEEP Act has been signed into law, we can remove these loud and polluting vehicles from our streets once and for all,” said downstate Senator Andrew Gounardes.

“My constituents have been demanding action ever since we saw — and certainly heard — drivers illegally modifying their mufflers and disturbing our quality of life and quite frankly, scaring people. It is our hope this new law will bring some peace and quiet back to our neighborhoods night,” added New York City Councilman Justin Brannan.