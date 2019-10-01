Chris Collins arrives at Manhattan court

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Chris Collins has arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for a hearing, hours after he formally resigned from the House of Representatives.

Collins has a change of plea hearing in his insider trading case. His son and his son’s fiancee’s father are also charged.

Collins served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company. According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

Collins was elected as a Republican four times to Congress in a district spanning much of Western New York, including the Buffalo suburbs and stretching into the Finger Lakes.