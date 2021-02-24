Congresswoman Stefanik calls for Governor Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some lawmakers are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to repeal all legal immunity for nursing homes, and turn over lobbyist communications that they feel could’ve influenced decisions surrounding the liability protections that were included in the budget.

Last spring, state lawmakers granted New York nursing homes one of the broadest legal protections from both lawsuits and criminal prosecutions in the nation. Lobbyists from the health care industry said they drafted the provision in the budget to protect nursing homes that were being stretched to their limits by the pandemic.