ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID came, including delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The U.S. as of January 11 reached 840,316 COVID-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID infection rates in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from COVID Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

50. Wayne County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (1,026 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,076 (13,556 total cases)

— 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (135 total deaths)

— 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (54,155 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

49. Ontario County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,203 (1,321 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,308 (15,707 total cases)

— 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (149 total deaths)

— 56.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (72,615 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

North woodsman // Shutterstock

48. Lewis County, NY

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (317 new cases, +154% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,497 (5,127 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (42 total deaths)

— 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (13,135 fully vaccinated)

— 31.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

47. Chenango County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,210 (571 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,693 (7,408 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (103 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (27,812 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

46. Columbia County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,248 (742 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,212 (7,856 total cases)

— 38.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (124 total deaths)

— 32.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (42,644 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

45. Jefferson County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,256 (1,379 new cases, +149% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,489 (14,816 total cases)

— 37.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (119 total deaths)

— 65.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (74,332 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than New York

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

44. Fulton County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,283 (685 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,448 (9,848 total cases)

— 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (135 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (27,760 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% lower vaccination rate than New York

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

43. Greene County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,288 (608 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,610 (6,894 total cases)

— 32.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (102 total deaths)

— 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (28,443 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

42. Orleans County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,296 (523 new cases, +148% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,486 (7,056 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (104 total deaths)

— 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,452 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% lower vaccination rate than New York

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

41. Schuyler County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,297 (231 new cases, +124% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,056 (2,681 total cases)

— 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (23 total deaths)

— 58.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (10,742 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

40. Otsego County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,306 (777 new cases, +163% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,623 (7,510 total cases)

— 41.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (72 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (35,481 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

39. Delaware County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,312 (579 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,012 (6,184 total cases)

— 34.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (61 total deaths)

— 55.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (24,383 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

38. Ulster County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,335 (2,370 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,205 (25,225 total cases)

— 33.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (316 total deaths)

— 42.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (123,945 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

37. Wyoming County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,355 (540 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,273 (6,885 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (75 total deaths)

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (19,759 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than New York

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

36. Herkimer County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,358 (833 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,177 (11,146 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (163 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (34,752 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Cohen // Shutterstock

35. Tioga County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,396 (673 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,634 (8,500 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (79 total deaths)

— 46.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (27,974 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

34. Washington County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,407 (861 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,298 (9,363 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (94 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (39,233 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than New York

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

33. Tompkins County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,467 (1,499 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,101 (13,387 total cases)

— 39.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 72 (74 total deaths)

— 76.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (78,692 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than New York

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

32. Oswego County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,493 (1,749 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,498 (19,323 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (153 total deaths)

— 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (67,053 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

31. Cortland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,505 (716 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,150 (8,160 total cases)

— 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (93 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (27,202 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

30. Oneida County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,515 (3,465 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,007 (43,463 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (711 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (137,427 fully vaccinated)

— 17.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

29. Genesee County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,528 (875 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,565 (11,207 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (164 total deaths)

— 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (33,127 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than New York

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

28. Clinton County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,529 (1,231 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,165 (11,401 total cases)

— 34.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (59 total deaths)

— 76.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (56,018 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

27. Monroe County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,537 (11,404 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,206 (127,632 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (1,371 total deaths)

— 40.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (516,574 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Canva

26. Broome County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,538 (2,929 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,542 (37,225 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (476 total deaths)

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (116,892 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than New York

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

25. Albany County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,540 (4,704 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,362 (46,933 total cases)

— 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (447 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (220,111 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

PQK // Shuterstock

24. Cayuga County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,544 (1,182 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,721 (12,804 total cases)

— 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (123 total deaths)

— 47.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (43,640 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

23. Rensselaer County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,651 (2,621 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,329 (24,329 total cases)

— 28.6% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (221 total deaths)

— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (107,641 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

22. Hamilton County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,653 (73 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,033 (708 total cases)

— 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (4 total deaths)

— 70.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (3,609 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% higher vaccination rate than New York

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

21. Chemung County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,712 (1,429 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,146 (16,813 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (197 total deaths)

— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (48,006 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

20. Montgomery County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,776 (874 new cases, +139% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,057 (9,380 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (179 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (31,448 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

19. Schenectady County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,791 (2,781 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,726 (25,976 total cases)

— 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (274 total deaths)

— 43.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (108,579 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than New York

PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

18. Saratoga County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,809 (4,159 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,642 (35,955 total cases)

— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (278 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (176,662 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than New York

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

17. Warren County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,856 (1,187 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,457 (10,523 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (111 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.9% (47,879 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than New York

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

16. Niagara County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,888 (3,951 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,715 (39,167 total cases)

— 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (488 total deaths)

— 24.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.2% (134,456 fully vaccinated)

— 11.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Canva

15. Erie County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,986 (18,241 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,616 (171,021 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (2,295 total deaths)

— 19.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (616,062 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

14. Dutchess County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,036 (5,991 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,067 (53,157 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (547 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (196,619 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

13. Onondaga County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,377 (10,945 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,211 (83,866 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (904 total deaths)

— 36.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (326,913 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

12. Putnam County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,489 (2,447 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,358 (20,016 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (108 total deaths)

— 64.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (68,873 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Canva

11. Westchester County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,623 (25,379 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,266 (215,425 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (2,463 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (740,293 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% higher vaccination rate than New York

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

10. Sullivan County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,663 (2,009 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,562 (14,756 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (107 total deaths)

— 54.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (43,557 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

9. Orange County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,711 (10,437 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,269 (89,570 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (982 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (243,310 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

8. Suffolk County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,743 (40,503 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,292 (373,459 total cases)

— 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (3,922 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (1,062,482 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

7. Rockland County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,883 (9,391 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,089 (78,478 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (818 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (197,578 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

6. New York County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,949 (48,032 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,582 (335,225 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (4,795 total deaths)

— 4.9% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

5. Nassau County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,085 (41,859 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,813 (350,265 total cases)

— 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (3,472 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (1,047,601 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than New York

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

4. Kings County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,206 (82,063 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,452 (574,741 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (11,345 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (1,716,696 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

3. Queens County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,743 (84,362 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,467 (528,902 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (10,701 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (1,827,347 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than New York

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

2. Richmond County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,855 (18,357 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,777 (141,783 total cases)

— 38.6% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (2,035 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (330,481 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than New York

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

1. Bronx County

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,865 (54,814 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,212 (343,370 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than New York

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (7,006 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New York

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (969,539 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than New York