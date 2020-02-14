Cuomo and Reed release statements after White House meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the White House on Thursday in the hope he could persuade President Donald Trump to reverse a decision to boot New Yorkers from programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at the U.S. border.

Cuomo’s communications director Dani Lever said Trump said he wants to work on the issue and will follow up with Cuomo next week.

“Governor Cuomo met with President Trump today to discuss the situation and the dire need to rectify it. Governor Cuomo restated the initial solution that he proposed to the DHS Acting Secretary last Thursday on our willingness to allow federal officials access to DMV records only for individuals applying to the Trusted Traveler Program. “As the Governor previously said, we believe DHS’s action was politically motivated and unwarranted as the FBI already has information regarding criminal records and TTP applicants already go through an extensive federal background check. The President said that this is an issue he wants to work on and that he would follow up with the Governor next week.” DANI LEVER, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO