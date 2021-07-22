Cuomo signs legislation raising age of consent for marriage to 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, July 22, Governor Cuomo signed legislation raising the age of consent to be married in New York State to 18.

This follows the 2017 Child Marriage Ban Cuomo signed that prevented 17-year-olds to get married with parental or judicial consent.

“This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I’m proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation,” Cuomo said.

“Children should be allowed to live their childhood and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state.”

“Regardless of maturity level, minors lack sufficient legal rights and autonomy that they need to protect them if they enter a marriage contract before becoming adults. The vast majority of minors who enter a marriage are teenage girls, and getting married before adulthood often has devastating consequences for them,” said Senator Julia Salazar.

Assembly Member Phil Ramos said “Nalia’s Law, which will raise the age of consent for marriage to 18 and prohibit marriage if either person is underage, is named after one brave survivor of forced child marriage who I was lucky enough to meet. With the passage of this crucial legislation, minors in New York will be further protected from this predatory practice, and we can prevent stories like Nalia’s from repeating themselves.”

The new law takes effect in 30 days.