Cuomo top aide, Melissa DeRosa assisting Biden transition team on COVID response

ALBANY — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s secretary, Melissa DeRosa, is working with President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition Team and helping with the incoming administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Derosa, who is second to the governor in overseeing almost all aspects of New York’s pandemic response, is serving as senior advisor to Steve Ricchetti, the White House’s incoming counselor.

“Having insight and experience from those on the ground, directly responding to Covid-19 has been helpful as we continue to develop and prepare to implement an aggressive response,” a Biden transition official said.