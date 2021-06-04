Cuomo urges New Yorkers to prepare for first heat wave of 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an alert on Friday, urging New Yorkers to prepare for extended periods of extreme heat.

According to the National Weather Service, high heat and humidity is expected to begin on Sunday, June 6 and continue through the middle of next week. Weather forecasts have predicted that heat index values may reach the low-90s and humidity levels are expected to reamin high.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering this the “first heat wave of 2021.”

“The first heat wave of 2021 is about to blanket the state with sweltering temperatures and thick humidity for several days beginning Sunday, and I urge all New Yorkers to take action to prevent heat-related illnesses or injury,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Young children, seniors and those with respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to this type of weather. Check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through these extreme temperatures.”

This “heat dome” is currently moving eastward across the United States and is predicted to merge with moisture flowing from the southeast, which will create high temperatures.

The Governor’s Office stated that both valley and high terrain areas are expected to be “unreasonably warm.”

New Yorkers are warned that this period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. Those who are susceptible to heat related illnesses, are urged to take steps to stay cool.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those most at risk include elderly persons and small children, those who are overweight or obese and individuals on certain medications or drugs.

Here are some ways to be prepared for extreme heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun’s peak hours

Complete exercise and activity between the early morning hours of 4 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Drink plenty of water and noncaffeinated beverages

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air-conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest porition of the day

If outdoors, wear sunscreen and a hat, loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle

Make an effort to check neighbors during a heat wave

Additionally, New Yorkers are reminded of the signs of heat related illness. These include:

Headache

Light headedness

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

For more information on how to stay safe during the upcoming heat wave, visit the New York State Department of Health website.