NEW YORK — With less than six months left in office, Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t ruling out a run for governor of New York next year, potentially pitting him against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I haven’t ruled in or ruled out anything. I haven’t made any decisions about the future,” de Blasio said when asked Monday at his daily press briefing if he was eyeing a gubernatorial run following his exit as mayor.

While term limits prohibited de Blasio from running for New York City mayor for a third term, Cuomo is not limited by any term limits and is expected to run for a fifth term as governor.

Should de Blasio decide to throw his hat into the ring in the governor’s race, he and Cuomo could go toe to toe for the Democratic nomination in 2022.

“Right now, my singular focus is on beating back COVID and getting this city to a full recover,” the mayor said Monday. “At some point I gotta figure out what I’m doing,” he added, in reference to the potential for future years as a public servant.

While Cuomo and de Blasio at times appeared to align on some issues in the first half of the COVID pandemic, in recent months the two Democrats have not quite seen eye to eye.

In the fall of 2020, Cuomo began publicly condemning de Blasio, the NYPD and other city leaders over the rising crime rate and spike in gun violence.

In early 2021, de Blasio slammed Cuomo on multiple issues, including accusing the governor of taking aim at the city in an attempt to distract from his own sexual harassment accusations.

While the New York City mayoral election isn’t until November, Cuomo has in recent weeks referred to Democratic nominee Eric Adams as the mayor, or the person who should be mayor, multiple times.