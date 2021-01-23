Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages and State Budget Breakdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State and local leaders in New York are stressing the need for an increased flow of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government, after they ran out of their allotted doses before the end of the week. The leader of one county says the state’s efforts to build a massive vaccine network before acquiring the doses to go with it aren’t actually all that helpful. And this week, Governor Cuomo outlined a very unconventional state budget proposal, which is actually two different proposals. Both of the governor’s proposed spending plans anticipate billions of dollars in federal assistance, but have very different implications for the state.

