Empire State Weekly Food with Alcohol Executive Order Repealed and 2020 Census Impact on New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bars and restaurants across New York are welcoming two expanded freedoms this weekend – Governor Cuomo’s announcement that curfews for these establishments are being removed, and the repeal of the governor’s executive order that required people to buy food with any alcohol purchase. Both moves appear to have broad bipartisan support, but the second could be a sign that lawmakers are more willing to take on some of the embattled governor’s less popular pandemic-inspired orders.

Also this week, the state is considering its legal options, after data from the newly-released 2020 Census shows that New York will be losing a seat in Congress and the Electoral college, as well as millions of dollars in federal funding. That’s because the numbers show that the state would be maintaining current levels, if just 89 more people had been counted. And the governor says fears about people’s immigration status may have led to an undercount.

NEWS10’s Tim Lake dug into both of these issues in two full interviews below:

