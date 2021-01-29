Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Deaths Report, Financial Developments, and Sports Resuming

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James is raising questions about the number of New Yorkers who died from COVID-19 in nursing homes over the last year. But the governor and health commissioner both say the blowback they’re receiving is unwarranted. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is also warning school districts to be careful with their finances, due to the tumultuous state of the state budget and a lower cap on tax increases. And the state says higher-risk sports can once again resume at schools across New York on Monday, with permission from local health departments.

See all three full interviews below:

And here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: