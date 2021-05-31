Flags flown at half-staff, state landmarks lit to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19

May 30, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed flags on State government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue on Sunday, May 30 to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend our country. The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building is seen here. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo directed flags on State government buildings to be flown at half-staff and state landmarks to be lit red, white and blue on Sunday, May 30 to honor the essential workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Flags will remain at half-staff until noon and landmarks will remain lit on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day in honor of the service members who lost their lives fighting to defend our country.

“It takes a special person, when every instinct in your body says, that’s dangerous, don’t go there run away, it takes a special person to say, no, I’m going in because I think I can help someone. And the essential workers did that day, after day, after day, after day, every day, walking into the fire, not knowing, God forbid, am I getting infected? God forbid, am I getting infected and then bringing it back home to my child. Nurses, doctors, hospital staff, teachers, food delivery workers. All these brave people, bus drivers, Subway drivers. I stand up there every day and I say, stay home, be safe, stay home. Don’t go out, keep your kids home, stay in. But not you. You’re an essential worker. You have to go to work tomorrow so everybody else can stay home. And they did.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

The landmarks being lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station