Free public health training program opens May 5

FILE — In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Citizen Public Health Training Course for New Yorkers opens May 5. This course will help teach New Yorkers about preparedness for and prevention of public health emergencies from top public health experts. The training course was first announced in Governor Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State address.

This free, four-part online course, created by the New York State Department of Health, Cornell University and the State University of New York, aims at preparing and equipping New Yorkers to become an “informed network of community health leaders across the state.”

Program participants will learn about COVID-19, public health emergency preparedness and response, and other public health issues, while gaining insight into information and resources that will benefit their communities. Those interested in enrolling or getting more information about becoming a NYS Citizen Public Health Leader can visit the program website.